A question of propriety

The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody from the special court to interrogate him, citing “non-cooperation” by Mr Kejriwal. Whatever the merits of the case, two issues concerning best practices in a democratic polity demand attention from the institutions entrusted with safeguarding them — the Election Commission (EC) and the Supreme Court.
On Monday, the income-tax (I-T) department assured the Supreme Court, hearing an appeal by the Congress against the I-T demand, that it would not take any coercive steps to recover its demand of Rs 3,500 crore before the elections. Though this offers the national party some relief, it does not address the core question of the timing of the I-T department’s move.
The judgment upheld several conditions for bail which are virtually impossible to meet, apart from transgressing settled law. The first is for the individual to prove he is not guilty of money laundering, an inversion of the legal principle of a defendant being innocent until proven guilty. The second is for the accused to prove that he is unlikely to commit an offence when out on bail. This apart, the accused may not get a basic copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report outlining the ED’s case against him.
