The challenge, however, is not simply that India needs more electricity. It needs more power at the right time and in the right place. Wind and solar supplied about 18 per cent of the increase in grid supply between April and September, up from 15.9 per cent a year earlier. But their contribution was concentrated in daylight hours: Renewables met three-fourths of the increase in midday demand. After sunset, the picture changed sharply. Demand rose 21 per cent between 6 pm and 10 pm, when solar generation falls and wind output may also be insufficient. The stress is already visible in market prices. Day-ahead prices at the Indian Energy Exchange rose from ₹7.5 to ₹10.3 per unit during September 1-20. A recent working paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister on changing “duck” and “camel” curves highlights how solar penetration is altering the net-load profile. On May 21, demand rose from 224.1 Gw at 8 am to a record 270.8 Gw at 3:45 pm, showing an increase of 46.7 Gw in less than eight hours. Solar can reduce the conventional fleet’s requirement during the day, but thermal and other flexible sources must rapidly ramp up when renewable generation declines. Without storage and flexible generation, greater renewable capacity may not address the tighter evening supply.