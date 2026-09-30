The latest software glitch is a global problem and several foreign airlines have told Boeing that they would reject any new aircraft fitted with the same version of the software. The Indian carriers should also proactively take an informed stand. The pilots’ association must also look into the safety hazards involving such a glitch. It’s been more than 15 months since the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, killing all passengers barring one, and there’s no closure yet on the cause of the accident. Air India was flying a Boeing Dreamliner to London Gatwick. More recently, an Air India flight — Airbus A320neo — experienced a sudden altitude drop at 36,000 feet while flying Phuket-Delhi. Although a pilot on that flight was suspended after testing positive for marijuana, the failure of all three hydraulic systems was also detected. The final investigation report is not out yet. Against that backdrop, it’s time for the regulator to assess the risk in the 737 MAX case and act in the right earnest. This is critical, especially as Boeing has reportedly said it informed all 737 operators last month itself about the software issue, which could disable the automated flight-guidance system during a case of specific landing.