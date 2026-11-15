As inflation stays elevated, RBI's Dec repo rate increase appears certain

However, there is some relief, at least for now, on the external front. There are indications that the United States (US) may not resume the Iran war anytime soon, though US action under President Donald Trump remains unpredictable as ever. For now, prices of crude oil have come down significantly. Although gains for India on inflation will remain limited due to the limited pass-through of higher global prices to retail prices, prospects of a lower current-account deficit will support the currency and reduce its impact on inflation outcomes. Lower oil prices and a selloff in artificial intelligence-related stocks in the US have also brought back foreign portfolio investors. While this development will provide stability to the rupee, the RBI will be well advised to use such opportunities to rebuild its foreign-exchange reserves. Stability on the external front will also allow the RBI to focus on inflation management. While the consensus is that the MPC will increase the repo rate by 25 basis points in the December meeting, it may even consider a 50-basis point rate increase to send a strong message, given that growth is not a concern at the moment.