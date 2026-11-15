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As inflation stays elevated, RBI's Dec repo rate increase appears certain

The MPC in October had projected the retail-inflation rate at 6 per cent for this quarter and 5.7 per cent for the next

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
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Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Reuters)
Business Standard Editorial Comment
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2026 | 10:09 PM IST
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The data released by the National Statistics Office last week showed that the consumer price index-based inflation rate stood at 6.09 per cent in October, breaching the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tolerance band. The rate was at 5.54 per cent in the previous month. An analysis by this newspaper showed that the rate had increased for 12 straight months after bottoming out at 0.04 per cent in October 2025. In October 2026, the food-inflation rate, at about 9 per cent, was the key driver of the headline rate though the core rate too inched up. Inflation pressure is likely to persist in the coming months. Almost all economists agree that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI will increase the policy repo rate by another 25 basis points in its December meeting, following a 25-basis point increase in the October meeting to 5.5 per cent. 
The MPC in October had projected the retail-inflation rate at 6 per cent for this quarter and 5.7 per cent for the next. The rate was projected at 5.6 per cent for the first quarter of 2027-28. The latest inflation print has pushed the real repo rate into negative territory, making a policy-rate adjustment necessary. The extent of adjustment in the December meeting and later will depend on several factors, such as the inflation projection for next financial year, prospects of second-order effects through higher food prices, and the level of the real policy rate the central bank is willing to maintain at this stage. 
An earlier study by RBI economists had estimated the neutral rate — the real policy rate that is neither expansionary nor contractionary— at 1.4-1.9 per cent. It is possible that it has changed. Even assuming that the RBI is comfortable maintaining the real policy rate at 1-1.25 per cent, the repo rate needs to be adjusted by 50-75 basis points, given that the central bank expects the inflation rate to average 5 per cent in 2027-28, according to its latest biannual Monetary Policy Report (October). However, much depends on possible shifts in inflation projections. The monsoon season ended with a rainfall deficit of about 13 per cent as against the long-period average. Given the expected strong El Niño conditions, with adverse implications for rain in winter and lower reservoir levels, agricultural output could also be affected in the rabi season, potentially keeping food prices elevated.
However, there is some relief, at least for now, on the external front. There are indications that the United States (US) may not resume the Iran war anytime soon, though US action under President Donald Trump remains unpredictable as ever. For now, prices of crude oil have come down significantly. Although gains for India on inflation will remain limited due to the limited pass-through of higher global prices to retail prices, prospects of a lower current-account deficit will support the currency and reduce its impact on inflation outcomes. Lower oil prices and a selloff in artificial intelligence-related stocks in the US have also brought back foreign portfolio investors. While this development will provide stability to the rupee, the RBI will be well advised to use such opportunities to rebuild its foreign-exchange reserves. Stability on the external front will also allow the RBI to focus on inflation management. While the consensus is that the MPC will increase the repo rate by 25 basis points in the December meeting, it may even consider a 50-basis point rate increase to send a strong message, given that growth is not a concern at the moment.
   

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Topics :InflationRBIretail inflationCPI Inflationrepo rateBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial Comment

First Published: Nov 15 2026 | 10:09 PM IST

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