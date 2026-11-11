Groundwater recharge needs local action and changes to farming practices

However, technology must lead to action through trained local staff, watershed programmes and village-level water budgets. A 2025 study of managed aquifer recharge in the Ramganga basin found that existing programmes contributed an estimated 255 million cubic metres to groundwater storage in 2023, equivalent to only 2.5-7.5 per cent of rainfall recharge. Despite these efforts, groundwater levels continued to decline. The study underlines the need to combine recharge infrastructure with efficient irrigation and crop diversification. Micro-irrigation, less water-intensive crops, and regulating excessive extraction must complement recharge efforts. Ultimately, recharge investment will deliver lasting benefits only if farmers have both the means and the incentive to protect the aquifers on which their livelihoods depend. An assured procurement of less water-intensive crops, insurance, and access to markets can reduce the risks of diversification. Agricultural extension services can help translate these measures into practice by guiding farmers on irrigation scheduling, water-saving technologies, and suitable crop choices. This support is particularly important for small and marginal farmers, who often lack the resources and technical assistance to change established practices. As one of the world’s largest groundwater users, India must make recharge planning part of a broader effort to secure long-term water resources and livelihoods.