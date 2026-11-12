Coal gasification ecosystem needs assured demand to attract investment

The tepid response to the second round of the ₹37,500 crore coal-gasification scheme exposes the gap between policy ambition and commercial viability. The scheme envisages supporting 25 projects, but the second round attracted just two applications, both from state-owned NTPC. This compares poorly with seven applications in the first round from five companies, including Adani Enterprises, Talcher Fertilisers, Gallantt Ispat and Shyam Sel & Power. The response is a setback for the government’s ambition to gasify 75 million tonnes of coal by 2030 under the scheme, contributing to the broader national target of gasifying 100 million tonnes of coal. The strategic importance of the scheme is clear. With about 389 billion tonnes of coal reserves, among the world’s largest, India has a substantial domestic resource base that can be used beyond power generation. The push for gasification is important, given India’s ₹2.77 trillion import bill for liquefied natural gas (LNG), urea, ammonia and methanol in FY25. Coal gasification could help diversify feedstock sources for fertilisers and chemicals, reduce exposure to international price volatility, and strengthen industrial supply chains. The government expects the scheme to mobilise ₹2.5 trillion-3 trillion in investment and generate around 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.