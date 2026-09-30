An ageing world

India has a valuable window, but it is narrowing. It entered the Moody’s “ageing” category around 2024, when the share of people aged 65 and above crossed 7 per cent. It is projected to become “aged” at 14 per cent around 2049, and “super-aged” at 21 per cent around 2065. The transition from aged to super-aged is expected to take only 16 years. However, this is not an immediate Japanese-style ageing crisis: India remains relatively young, with 68 per cent of its population aged 15-64 in 2025. But its fertility rate has already fallen to about 1.9. The immediate question is whether India can convert its remaining demographic advantage into an economic one. Research estimates that demographic change contributed 190 basis points annually to India’s growth during 1981-2021. To take full advantage of its demography, India has to employ, skill, and productively engage its large cohort of young people before the age structure becomes less favourable. In this regard, Azim Premji University’s “State of Working India 2026” notes that India is nearing the peak of its demographic dividend, with the working-age share expected to begin declining after 2030. It also highlighted a persistent mismatch between the expansion of higher education and the availability of suitable graduate employment, which needs to be quickly addressed.