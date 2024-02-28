Building capacity

Amid farmers’ ongoing protest to assert their demands, the Centre last week unveiled a plan for the world’s largest grain storage facility within the cooperative sector, which should help the farm sector in the long run. While the pilot is targeting Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in 11 states, the storage facilities are expected to finally be completed over the next five years with a capacity of 70 million tonnes of foodgrain. Although the plan aims to directly address the foodgrain storage capacity shortage in the country, there are bound to be other positive spillovers for all stakeholders, including farmers and end consumers. Numbers from the Food and Agriculture Organization (2021) suggest that while several countries enjoy surplus storage capacity, the same cannot be said for India. Total foodgrain production in India is 311 million tonnes (mt), but the total storage capacity is just 145 mt. At present, grain management (procurement and storage) facilities are provided by the Food Corporation of India, Central Warehousing Corporation, and a host of other big and small government agencies.



In this context, involving the PACS to develop their godowns, custom hiring centres, processing units, and fair-price shops is a step towards decentralised storage systems. This will benefit the agriculture sector by augmenting infrastructure across the country. Notably, public procurement of foodgrain at the minimum support price (MSP) is limited mainly to wheat and rice and is geographically concentrated. It is thus hoped that this new initiative will work towards diversification of the government agencies' procurement process, and help percolate the benefits to farmers across the country. At the same time, PACS, the smallest cooperative agency working at the grassroots level, have so far been involved in extending short-term credit for agricultural production. The last link in a three-tier cooperative credit structure, they extend outreach to the rural masses engaged in agriculture and allied services, which makes the PACS well-suited to undertake grain management in villages and gram panchayats.