Caring for the elderly

Sights of dying Italian villages populated only by the elderly and empty apartment blocks in China being demolished tell us a lot about the grim challenge of unfavourable demographics. In India too, an ageing population, coupled with a decreasing fertility rate and increased life expectancy, is set to offset the country’s demographic dividend in the years to come. Senior citizens, ie people aged 60 years and above, comprise a little over 10 per cent of the population, translating into about 104 million. By 2050, however, the elderly population is projected to rise to 319 million, approximately 19.5 per cent of the total. In this context, a recent position paper released by the NITI Aayog on senior care reforms in India does a remarkable job at contextualising the needs of the senior population, and also identifies the deficiencies in regulatory provisions, accessibility, and poor implementation of services in senior care. Population ageing in India is associated with a shifting disease burden, rising dependency ratios, evolving family structures, altered consumption patterns, and structural changes in labour markets. The rise of nuclear family systems and increased medical expenditure, for instance, add to the vulnerability of the elderly.



The paper emphasises some of the disturbing realities of India’s senior care industry. Close to 75 per cent of the elderly suffer from one or more chronic diseases, while one in three have depressive symptoms and complain of low life satisfaction. The high disease burden is aggravated by lack of proper geriatric illness management. Additionally, their lives are made difficult by inaccessible physical infrastructure, weak and fragmented social safety nets, deficient financial planning, food insecurity, and loneliness. For instance, 54 per cent of the elderly women are widows, and 9 per cent of them reside alone. At the same time, 78 per cent of the elderly live without a pension while only 18 per cent are covered by health insurance. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel