Defending the rupee

It is worth highlighting that dealing with balance of payments (BoP) pressure is not the central bank’s responsibility alone. India is facing pressure on both the current and capital accounts, and the strain predates the war in West Asia. India faced BoP deficits over the past two years, partly because of capital outflows. This year will likely show a surplus because of strong inflows under FCNR (B). Again, FCNR (B) flows will give only short-term relief. The RBI’s recent action suggests that it is not helping even to the extent many had anticipated. Continued defence would only raise the incremental cost of pursuing this path. The textbook response to a situation like this is to allow the rupee to depreciate. However, it will help fundamentally correct the situation if Indian exporters are able to take advantage of a weak currency. For that to happen, the government needs to bring in reforms, including on tariffs. Further, the government needs to put in place conditions to attract foreign direct investment. It has been reported that the government is reviewing the framework for the bilateral investment treaty, but little is known in this regard. The present situation is a good opportunity to implement trade and investment reforms, which will provide much-needed stability on the external front and support higher growth over the medium to long term.