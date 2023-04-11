Home / Opinion / Editorial / Demand-supply mismatch

Demand-supply mismatch

Shortage of milk products must be addressed

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Premium
Demand-supply mismatch

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The crisis in the dairy sector, which has been brewing for over a year due to stagnant milk output and a spurt in the demand for milk products, may come to a head in the coming summer months if timely action is not taken to augment supplies through imports. While the country’s milk output has increased by just around 1 per cent in 2022-23, its requirement has swelled by 8-10 per cent, causing a se

Topics :Business Standard Editorial Commentmilkdairy

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

Also Read

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

Podcast: What's behind the rise in milk prices across the country?

Sweating over milk: India stares at supply crunch as summer sets in

Ease in margins seen from Q4 for dairy cos; stay stock selective: Analysts

Milk scheme benefits more than 800,000 producers in Rajasthan: Official

Decongesting Indian prisons

Holistic management

Technology transformation

Fine-tuning needed

Justice delayed

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story