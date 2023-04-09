Home / Opinion / Editorial / Technology transformation

Technology transformation

India should aim to gain from the change

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Premium
Technology transformation

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The widespread adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to productivity gains along with big changes in employment patterns. A recent study by Goldman Sachs (GS) says about 18 per cent of full-time global employment — amounting to 300 million jobs — could be replaced by AI. The adoption could boost global productivity by 1.5 percentage points over the next 10 years

Topics :Artificial intelligenceproductivityIndiaTechnology

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Also Read

Clients not clearing their dues on time? ChatGPT might be able to help you

ChatGPT vs humans: What it can and cannot accomplish

With love, from AI: For Valentine's Day letters, people turn to ChatGPT

Apple blocks email app BlueMail that uses ChatGPT technology; know why here

Chatbot firms in India to generate over 20% of digital customers' revenue

Fine-tuning needed

Justice delayed

An unexpected pause

Monitoring dam safety

Increasing efficiency

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story