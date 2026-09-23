Plan for everyone

The industry, while setting a goal for higher average revenue per user (Arpu) — a metric for the financial health of a telco — must keep in mind the socioeconomic development of the country. Even as telecom tariff is under forbearance — that is telcos are free to determine tariffs based on market demand and competition — Trai, as regulator, is empowered to oversee whether tariffs are transparent and non-discriminatory. There has been resistance from telcos to offering only voice-SMS plans because data packages drive Arpu. India is considered among the cheapest in the world in terms of tariff, with its overall Arpu still languishing under ₹200 a month. With telcos’ prepaid segment comprising around 90 per cent of the total, the affordable STVs have to be built into this category. The affordable plans could possibly have short-term ramifications on Arpu. However, with data being the future of connectivity, consumers starting with basic packs now may move up the ladder before too long.