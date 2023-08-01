Expansion worries

On August 22, the heads of government of the Brics nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — are due to meet for a summit. Ahead of this meeting, however, major questions have already begun to emerge about the possible expansion of the grouping. It has been reported that China is enthusiastic about introducing additional members. Brazil and India are less so, both about the idea and about Beijing’s preferred additions. This difference goes to the heart of what Brics may represent and whether it is capable of living up to its potential as a counterweight to West-dominated multilateral structures.

It is clear that China would like to see Brics populated by more countries like Russia — those with their own reasons to side with Beijing against the West. This would allow the grouping to take a more direct or even adversarial approach in creating alternatives to Western-led structures. One proposed candidate is Saudi Arabia, which in recent years soured on the West and has begun an outreach to East Asian countries, especially China. Including the Saudis would please Beijing; India will not find it easy to object since it has a strong relationship with the country, based in part around counter-terrorism activity. Yet New Delhi would not like to see Brics become a “China-plus” grouping. This would merely add to Beijing’s reach in international affairs, which is not necessarily in India’s interests. India would thus like any new Brics members to be dominated by those countries which have their own reasons for suspecting China’s geopolitical heft — such as, for example, Indonesia. Reportedly, India and Brazil have expressed a preference that new members of the grouping be established democracies, such as Indonesia, rather than monarchies or autocracies like Saudi Arabia.