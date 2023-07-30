Growth moderation

Corporate results for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 (Q1FY24) suggest a moderation in revenue and profit growth. Corporate revenues and profits have tapered off compared to the previous quarter (Q4FY23), though there has been impressive year-on-year (Y-o-Y ) growth. Most of the profit growth is contributed by banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and refineries. There has been a sharp moderation in crude oil and gas prices compared to a year ago, when fears of supply disruption due to the Ukraine war had led to a spike. Lower energy prices boosted profits for refiners. Refineries have doubled profits on a Y-o-Y basis. Banks and financial services have benefited from passing on interest rate increases in a lagged manner, boosting net interest margins. Interest costs are still rising, but the pace of the rise has moderated. Going by quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) numbers, raw material costs are moderating. Fuel costs are down as well, and rising employee-related costs suggest businesses are hiring on a net basis.

If volatile sectors like refineries and financials are excluded, the other sectors have seen 11.5 per cent growth in revenue on a Y-o-Y basis, and 5 per cent drop on a Q-o-Q basis. Their operating profits have grown 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y and dropped 5 per cent Q-o-Q. Profit after tax (PAT) is up 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y and down 10.7 per cent Q-o-Q. That’s the sign of a sequential slowdown. Smart investors will allow for the seasonal impact of heavy rains, which adversely affected the construction industry, resulting in poor offtake for cement and steel. Apart from seasonal factors, industrial metals suffered from low global demand, which led to a moderation of prices across iron, copper, aluminium, zinc, and lead. Taken together, however, the results of 525 listed companies show that revenues are up 8 per cent Y-o-Y, with 33 per cent higher operating profits and 35.5 per cent rise in PAT. However, on a Q-o-Q basis, revenues are down 2.5 per cent, operating profits are up 7 per cent, and PAT is up 5 per cent. Banks’ PAT has grown 48 per cent Y-o-Y, and 28 per cent Q-o-Q, while refineries have seen PAT growing 199 per cent Y-o-Y, and 11 per cent Q-o-Q.