Safety first in road contracts

The question is whether this move needs to be complemented by a more rigorous project appraisal and inspection regime within the relevant government agencies, to ensure that project design and engineering are optimum in the first place. In a country in which experienced contractors are known to display no mean talent in exploiting contractual weaknesses, zero tolerance should precede a repent-and-pay policy. India has the distinction of having the world’s third-largest road network but also shares with China global leadership in road fatalities. In 2025, India recorded over 183,000 fatalities from over 500,000 accidents, averaging 21 deaths every hour, according to the government data. Poor road design is not the only cause of these. Rash driving and rule breaking too are major contributors, but bad road design does constitute a significant threat. Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry’s death in 2022 was partly the result of an engineering flaw on the highway on which he was travelling (though the driver, too, was speeding).