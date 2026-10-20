Institutional stability

The consequences are serious because leadership gaps coincide with wider capacity constraints in higher education. According to an analysis by PRS Legislative Research, 29 per cent of the sanctioned teaching posts in central universities were vacant as of December 2024. For professors, the vacancy rate stood at 56 per cent. These shortages place additional pressure on existing faculty. The appointment process also needs closer scrutiny. The analysis highlights cases in which selection procedures had begun well before the incumbent’s tenure ended, yet successors were not announced in time. Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, for instance, had functioned without a regular vice-chancellor for nearly 21 months, although the post had been advertised in June 2024 and re-advertised in March 2026. Such delays raise questions about administrative efficiency. Disputes over search committees and compliance with selection norms can further erode confidence in the process. Transparent, merit-based appointments are essential to protecting institutional credibility and autonomy.