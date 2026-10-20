Institutional stability

Some of India’s premier higher-education institutions are facing a leadership vacuum, with 37 of the 155 Institutions of National Importance (23.9 per cent) operating under interim, acting or in-charge heads, additional-charge arrangements or extensions, according to a recent Hindustan Times analysis. The problem is particularly acute in central universities, where 20 of 48 institutions analysed have an interim leadership or extended tenures. Some vacancies persist despite posts being advertised months or even years earlier. This is more than an administrative inconvenience. Vice-chancellors and directors oversee faculty recruitment, academic programmes, budgets, infrastructure, and research partnerships. Prolonged uncertainty can delay decisions on new courses, the setting up of laboratories, and long-term financial commitments. Interim heads may also be reluctant to undertake major reforms when their authority is temporary. Additional-charge arrangements compound the problem by dividing the attention of senior academics between institutions. Hence, prolonged vacancies can put institutions in “standby mode”, weakening accountability and long-term planning.
The consequences are serious because leadership gaps coincide with wider capacity constraints in higher education. According to an analysis by PRS Legislative Research, 29 per cent of the sanctioned teaching posts in central universities were vacant as of December 2024. For professors, the vacancy rate stood at 56 per cent. These shortages place additional pressure on existing faculty. The appointment process also needs closer scrutiny. The analysis highlights cases in which selection procedures had begun well before the incumbent’s tenure ended, yet successors were not announced in time. Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, for instance, had functioned without a regular vice-chancellor for nearly 21 months, although the post had been advertised in June 2024 and re-advertised in March 2026. Such delays raise questions about administrative efficiency. Disputes over search committees and compliance with selection norms can further erode confidence in the process. Transparent, merit-based appointments are essential to protecting institutional credibility and autonomy.
The government should begin selection at least six months before a vacancy arises. It should establish binding timelines for screening applications, convening search committees and announcing appointments, with periodic public updates on progress. Such reporting would make delays visible and strengthen oversight without giving the government greater control over academic decisions. Committees should have clear selection criteria, independent members and safeguards against arbitrary interference. Interim appointments must be strictly time-bound, with extensions permitted only in exceptional circumstances and accompanied by a clear explanation. Institutions could also have contingency plans to ensure that essential academic and financial decisions continue during transitions. Strengthening leadership continuity and institutional autonomy is essential to improving research, teaching quality, and India’s global competitiveness in higher education. Timely leadership appointments are a basic requirement for that task. Leadership gaps and an inadequate strength of teaching staff, even in India’s premier institutions, could seriously undermine the country’s broader objective of achieving higher sustainable growth and becoming a developed country by 2047.