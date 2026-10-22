Growing cyber risks

The recent eMudhra certificate incident illustrates the wider problem of digital trust. CERT-In has warned that compromised private keys could be used to issue fraudulent certificates and impersonate legitimate websites. A weakness at any layer, such as banks, fintechs, cloud-service providers, APIs or digital-certification infrastructure, can, therefore, have consequences beyond the organisation directly affected. The regulatory response must consequently go beyond operational resilience. India already has cybersecurity and fraud-risk frameworks under the RBI, while the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, provides for notifying personal-data breaches to affected individuals. Yet the relevant DPDP provisions and rules are subject to staggered commencement, with the principal breach-notification provisions taking effect only 18 months after the November 2025 notification. This leaves a crucial gap in the interim. Informing regulators and reassuring investors are not a substitute for warning customers whose data may have been exposed.