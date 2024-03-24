Global trade optimism

For India, this is good news. The contribution of trade to domestic growth needs to be increased. Several export-oriented sectors are particularly sensitive to external growth trends, and will see comfortable order books. A recent analysis by Goldman Sachs suggested that India-based information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services companies, for example, would see a 9-10 cent growth rate in revenue over the course of 2024-25, driven by “pent-up demand” and new technological innovations such as generative artificial intelligence.
Unctad also points to unexpected fluctuations in commodity prices as a possible problem. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia two years ago threw energy markets into turmoil. It also created significant problems for the supply chains of several commodities, including agri-commodities. The effect of warfare on input costs and trade cannot be ignored. Indeed, it was reported last week that new sanctions by the US on some carriers of Russian oil had caused delayed deliveries of fossil fuel to Indian refiners. The ripple effect of these and other conflicts on trading networks cannot be foreseen, but are likely to be negative.
Finally, the danger of a race to the bottom on domestic subsidies in several countries is real. India will not be able to compete under those circumstances. Thus, it becomes ever more important for it to create closer economic integration with economies like the US and the European Union, which could moderate these effects.
