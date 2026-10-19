Sustaining progress

The structure of employment in the country will be central to this effort. Agriculture accounted for 43 per cent of employment in 2025, while manufacturing’s share was only 12.1 per cent, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). This underscores the need to accelerate the shift towards more productive, better-paying non-farm jobs. Labour-intensive manufacturing, including textiles, apparel, footwear, food processing and electronics assembly, can absorb workers moving out of agriculture. Better infrastructure, industry-relevant skilling, easier access to credit, and predictable regulation can help firms expand and hire. Women’s participation is equally important. Although the female labour-force participation rate among those aged 15 and above was 40 per cent in 2025, as against 33.9 per cent in 2022, the urban rate remained much lower, at 27.7 per cent. The same rate among females in countries such as China and the United States is well over 50 per cent. Expanding women’s access to paid employment will require addressing barriers such as inadequate childcare facilities and unsafe transport, alongside more flexible work arrangements. An International Labour Organization study covering 82 countries estimated that every dollar invested in closing childcare gaps could generate $3.76 in global gross domestic product by 2035.