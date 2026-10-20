The volumes handled in the auction are about 1 per cent of the daily cash turnover. The auction filled well on days when indices were rebalanced. For example, on the day of MSCI rebalance there were many buyers and sellers in the auction session and volumes were at 22 per cent of the entire trading day. But in normal days it lacked participants and sufficient volumes. In comparison, on the New York Stock Exchange, the CAS handles 12.43 per cent of daily volumes, and the same is 10 per cent for the Nasdaq. In such markets, it is hard for any single player to move the closing price because the CAS accounts for more than 10 per cent of the volumes. In India, the volumes are only 1 per cent and a small player can move stocks and thereby the index in the auction session and make money out of derivatives trades.