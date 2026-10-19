Dropping barriers

Over the past year or so, India has attempted to reset its relations with China away from the lows plumbed after the clashes on the Line of Actual Control in mid-2020. Partly this was to ensure that Beijing placed no impediments in the way of the development of India’s high-end mobile-phone industry, which is dependent on supply chains that run through the mainland. This is also, as it happens, why concerns about increasing imports from China in the past couple of years should not be overstressed. If those imports are of intermediate inputs, to which value is added in Indian factories before being sold domestically or re-exported, then it is not necessarily a negative. The focus should, therefore, not be on the deficit or the scale of imports, but the failure to scale up exports to China. The finance minister is to be commended for making this point. It should be followed up by a comprehensive strategy that centres market access in New Delhi’s discussions with Beijing. It should be made clear that normalising the relationship will be dependent upon the Chinese leadership’s own choices about goods. It is not enough to drop tariffs. A broader acceptance that other non-tariff barriers must be lowered, alongside a step-by-step plan to accomplish that, should be a priority for India’s engagement with its northern neighbour.