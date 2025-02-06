Illegal migration: Govt needs to address all related aspects effectively

The landing of a United States (US) military plane with over 100 illegal Indian immigrants in Amritsar on Wednesday was a clear statement by the American government. Reports that many of them were handcuffed and chained underscore the intentions of the US administration. US President Donald Trump had promised to deport illegal immigrants from the country during his presidential campaign and he is doing exactly that. The use of a military aircraft was perhaps to show the seriousness of the cause and pictures of handcuffed illegal immigrants will likely please Mr Trump’s core constituency. Although the US, which attracts a large number of illegal immigrants from across developing and poor countries, regularly deports them, the use of military aircraft is not usual because they are more expensive than normal commercial planes. They are being used to make a statement.

Given the incident and the fact that over 18,000 illegal Indian immigrants have been identified and would likely be deported, two immediate issues need attention. First, it is not clear why the plane was sent to Amritsar and not asked to land in Delhi. It would have made more sense if the central agencies in Delhi recorded statements of these immigrants. Second, while India has done well to accept such immigrants readily, it must object to the US administration regarding the treatment of Indian citizens during their return on military aircraft. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed Parliament on Thursday that there was no departure from the standard operating procedure on the part of the US. However, India is engaging with the US government to ensure that deportees are not mistreated in any manner. Since the deportation is going to be a long-drawn process, the Indian government must work with the US to ensure that it is completed smoothly. The government here should also be willing to support the operation logistically, if needed, for the safety of Indian citizens. This will also send a message that illegal immigration should be avoided. The Indian government can cooperate with foreign governments to bring such immigrants back.