Mind the gap

The big picture explains the skewed and inequitable process of urbanisation, where affluent suburban agglomerations and factories located on the edge of large towns and cities tend to be surrounded by shanties and slums to house the supporting workforce. The average worker cannot afford to live too far away from her or his place of work. This unbalanced pattern of urban development, whether in India’s older cities or the newer ones, is socially suboptimal. Workers are forced to live in grossly unhealthy environments, with scant access to basic necessities, side by side with middle-class and wealthy Indians. The survey, therefore, underlines the need for integrated urban planning. The provision of a safe and well-distributed transport system that radiates from city centres to the outskirts, supplemented with genuine low-cost housing, would go a long way towards expanding the ambit of employment for both men and women — a model that Mumbai and Kolkata follow — though imperfectly — with their suburban train systems.