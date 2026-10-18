Waiving double standards

United States (US) President Donald Trump’s decision to waive sanctions on Russian imports under a congressional law must be seen as a relief for India both in terms of its oil-import policy and for concluding the long-awaited trade deal, which had stalled mainly on this account as well as Section 301 investigations. On a broader canvas, the 60-day waiver demonstrates the Trump regime’s double standards, ratchets up strategic uncertainty over US support for ally Ukraine in its war against Russia, and generally raises global misgivings about US reliability as an ally.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, 2026, gave the President the powers to impose 100 per cent tariffs on major Russian oil buyers such as India and China, to deprive Moscow of revenue to finance its war against Ukraine. When the war broke out in February 2022, and the West drew down Russian oil and gas purchases in solidarity with Ukraine, India chose to accept the deep discounts offered by a traditional ally. This move was excoriated by Mr Trump, who imposed an additional punitive 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports in August 2025, later lifted following an interim trade framework in February this year. India’s imports of Russian oil rose steadily from about 2 per cent of all its purchase of crude oil to almost 50 per cent, as New Delhi sought to parry sharply rising global oil prices as a result of Western sanctions. Despite the fulminations from the White House, the validity of this approach, driven by national interests, was underlined by the fact that the US continued to import uranium from Russia despite the war.