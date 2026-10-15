Exit strategy

The approval of the IDBI Bank deal is significant on several counts. The government’s record in strategic sales has not been very encouraging. Only 21 such transactions, including the IDBI Bank deal, have taken place in the past 26 years, partly reflecting limited activity during the United Progressive Alliance government’s tenure. Given the complexities involved in the strategic sale of a bank, it is hoped this will mark a new beginning. The government’s policy, as announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22, is that central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) will have a bare minimum presence in strategic sectors. The rest will be privatised, merged with other CPSEs, or closed. In non-strategic sectors, CPSEs are to be privatised or closed. However, it is fair to argue that progress on this has so far been limited. Data compiled by the Sixteenth Finance Commission showed that the total number of CPSEs increased from 717 in 2020-21 to 748 in 2023-24. The government’s equity in CPSEs also increased substantially. Notably, over 200 CPSEs made losses during this period.