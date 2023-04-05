Home / Opinion / Editorial / Increasing efficiency

Increasing efficiency

Lower compliance will help expand the reach of passive funds

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Premium
Increasing efficiency

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) proposal to lighten the compliance load for asset management companies (AMCs) offering only passive mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is a practical decision and potentially a game changer in terms of expanding the field for this class of instruments. Sebi has said the so-called new “MF Lite” regulations will be introduced this fina

Topics :SEBIETFsexchange traded fundspassive fundsasset management companies

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Also Read

Sebi's MF Lite plank for passive funds seen boosting India ETF landscape

Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter

Sebi sets lower single-issuer limits for mutual fund debt schemes

Gold ETF flows shrink despite superior returns, shows Amfi data

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

Finland's Nato moment

Impending slowdown

Defining dominance

Unfinished battle

Arbitration off track

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story