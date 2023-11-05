Increasing populism

The distribution of free foodgrains started during the pandemic under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). After multiple extensions, the government decided to combine the scheme with the distribution of foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for a year, starting January 2023. Accordingly, instead of distributing rice and wheat at Rs 3 and Rs 2, respectively, under the NFSA, the government made it free. It should have simply discontinued the PMGKAY because the scheme was essentially a temporary measure to provide relief during the pandemic, and the economy had returned to normal. Notably, the debate before the pandemic was centred on how the government can increase prices under the NFSA to contain food subsidies. But by making it free, the government went exactly in the opposite direction, and a reversal was always difficult. At the time of the announcement in December 2022, this newspaper, for instance, had argued: “…it is hard to imagine, politically, that the government would be able to withdraw the provision of free foodgrain at the end of 2023, just a few months before the general elections”. Now an extension for five years will give it a near-permanent status.
