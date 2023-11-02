The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has managed volatility on the external front in recent times remarkably well. The external value of the rupee, as a result, has been reasonably stable even as currency markets in some advanced economies witnessed heightened volatility. In this context, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das rightly noted at the recent Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit that the inclusion of Indian government bonds in the JP Morgan Bond Index was a vote of confidence. He was also on the mark in saying that the inclusion was a double-edged sword. While the index inclusion will lead to inflows, a change in weighting can also lead to outflows. The central bank, however, is well positioned to deal with such situations. Higher foreign exchange reserves have clearly increased confidence in managing external-sector volatility. However, given the ongoing structural changes in the global economy, the RBI may have to deal with a new set of challenges in the near to medium term.



Central banks across the world reduced policy interest rates and flooded the system with liquidity to contain the impact of pandemic-induced disruption in 2020. Governments, particularly in advanced economies, also significantly increased spending. Excess liquidity in the system with near-zero interest rates in advanced economies led to significantly higher capital flows into emerging markets, including India. Instead of allowing such inflows to push up the exchange rate, the RBI took a prudent call to build reserves. The central bank sensibly refrained from its post-global financial crisis error of not using capital flows to accumulate reserves, which resulted in excess currency market volatility during the “taper tantrum” episode in 2013.



Owing to the RBI’s interventions, India’s foreign-exchange reserves in 2020-21 went up by over $100 billion. The exercise continued in 2021, with reserves going over $640 billion. The Ukraine war and a late realisation by large central banks that the post-pandemic increase in inflation rates was not transitory in nature sharply reversed capital flows. Along with India’s need to finance the current account deficit, this resulted in reserves depletion of over $100 billion between January and November 2022. Had the RBI not built reserves when the flows were good, India would have witnessed very high levels of currency volatility on both sides, with implications for economic activities.