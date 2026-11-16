India needs more than production-linked incentives to boost manufacturing

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, introduced in 2020, was intended to address India’s manufacturing disadvantages, attract investment, reduce import dependence, and improve its position in global supply chains. The first comprehensive assessment of the 14 schemes under the PLI, released last week by the NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, suggests that the scheme has expanded investment and production, but the impact remains uneven. By March 2026, the scheme had cumulatively attracted ₹2.4 trillion in investment and generated production worth ₹22.66 trillion, achieving 76 per cent and 64 per cent of the respective full-tenure targets. Employment generation, however, stood at just 28 per cent of the target of 3.02 million. As noted in this report, this employment gap needs to be viewed in the context of the gestation period of manufacturing investment. Capital expenditure generally takes place before the factories become fully operational, while production and hiring gather pace as capacity utilisation improves. Nevertheless, the translation of investment into sustainable jobs, particularly in labour-intensive industries, needs closer monitoring.
The export performance offers some encouragement. Cumulative exports reported under the PLI schemes increased from ₹4 trillion in 2023-24 to ₹15.2 trillion in 2025-26. Mobile manufacturing has been a notable success, but much of the activity remains concentrated in final assembly, with continued dependence on imported high-value components. The demand for continued incentives and the recently notified Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme underline the need to deepen domestic capabilities by encouraging technology transfer, greater domestic sourcing, and investment in design and research & development. Progress in other sectors has been slow. Under the advanced chemistry cell battery programme, only 1.4 gigawatt-hour (Gwh) of capacity has been developed against the 50 Gwh target, with commercial production yet to begin. By contrast, the experience of the white-goods sector, where domestic value addition increased from 20 per cent to 55 per cent, shows that deeper localisation is possible.
More broadly, the performance of the PLI schemes needs to be assessed against India’s larger manufacturing ambitions. Despite an increase in manufacturing output, the sector’s contribution to the economy has not registered a sustained rise. Under the revised national accounts series, manufacturing’s share in gross value added at current prices was 14.7 per cent in 2022-23, remained unchanged in 2023-24, declined to 14.5 per cent in 2024-25, and recovered marginally to 14.8 per cent in 2025-26. This suggests that expanding production in select sectors has not yet translated into a significant structural shift in the economy.
Subsidies alone cannot make Indian manufacturing competitive. The assessment makes a clear case for balancing supply-side incentives with demand-side support. Stronger market linkages and export-market development can help create a more reliable market for domestic producers. The focus must also be on strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises, which can supply components and intermediate goods to larger manufacturers. Better access to finance, technology upgrade, workforce skilling, and improvement in testing facilities would help them integrate into domestic and global value chains. The incentives can attract factories, but sustained manufacturing growth will depend on making Indian production more competitive. It is also worth highlighting that the scheme should not take policy attention away from broader reforms. Increasing manufacturing output will need policy reforms in areas like land, labour, capital and trade.