India needs more than production-linked incentives to boost manufacturing

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, introduced in 2020, was intended to address India’s manufacturing disadvantages, attract investment, reduce import dependence, and improve its position in global supply chains. The first comprehensive assessment of the 14 schemes under the PLI, released last week by the NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, suggests that the scheme has expanded investment and production, but the impact remains uneven. By March 2026, the scheme had cumulatively attracted ₹2.4 trillion in investment and generated production worth ₹22.66 trillion, achieving 76 per cent and 64 per cent of the respective full-tenure targets. Employment generation, however, stood at just 28 per cent of the target of 3.02 million. As noted in this report, this employment gap needs to be viewed in the context of the gestation period of manufacturing investment. Capital expenditure generally takes place before the factories become fully operational, while production and hiring gather pace as capacity utilisation improves. Nevertheless, the translation of investment into sustainable jobs, particularly in labour-intensive industries, needs closer monitoring.