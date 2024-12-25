India's ageing population needs robust elder care, not just new schemes

Celebrations over India’s demographic dividend a decade ago have metamorphosed into concerns at the ageing of India’s population. The current elderly population of India (those aged 60 and above) is about 153 million. By 2050, just 25 years from now, this cohort is expected to grow to a staggering 347 million. India’s population growth is slowing, with total fertility rates falling below replacement levels in several states, which means that the elderly will account for a larger share of the Indian population by then; estimates suggest a range of 15 to 20 per cent. There are many policy implications to this demographic transition, chief among them being the creation of an adequate elder care ecosystem. So far, however, this critical socio-economic dynamic appears to be acquiring a K-shaped structure.

A recent four-part series in Business Standard captured the rise of the “silver economy”, demonstrating how insurance companies, construction majors, medical conglomerates, and even software startups are devising schemes and products for India’s ageing middle and upper-middle class. This suggests a shrewd reading of the future consumer market. But the sobering reality is that these entrepreneurs address a relatively small proportion of the population that has the financial wherewithal to afford such products and services. But as much as 40 per cent of the country’s elderly are in the lowest wealth quintile and about 20 per cent have no income at all. For the bulk of India’s elderly and ageing population, the principal problem remains the loss of income and financial security and the concomitant lack of access to health care and elder care that follows. Poor and low-income families struggle to cope with elderly relatives suffering a range of age-related illnesses from heart and kidney problems, limited mobility, Alzheimer’s, and dementia, to name a few. An expanding lifespan and lifestyle changes such as growing nuclear families and urbanisation are imposing new pressures on elder care in India, resulting in a distressing rise in cases of outright abandonment of sick or disabled elderly relatives. There is, to be sure, no shortage of laws and schemes for the elderly.