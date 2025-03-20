Lessons from a pandemic: Honest reckoning can prepare India for next crisis

March 24 marks five years since the Union government announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). Memories of the two years that followed may have faded from the public discourse. But the management of this first global public-health crisis since World War II holds lessons that could be usefully codified into a set of standard procedures for pandemics that leading epidemiologists predict are likely to rise in frequency in our increasingly globalised world. Doing so demands an honest reckoning of missteps and successes. No country was adequately prepared for the pandemic, including those with sophisticated public-health systems. However, once the vaccines arrived, India managed to inoculate at speed and scale, which helped contain the spread and, more importantly, deaths.

India logged its first recorded case on January 30, 2020. The number of confirmed cases rose quickly thereafter. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 a global pandemic on March 11. With the benefit of hindsight, it can be argued that India should have reacted earlier. More than anything, the lockdown revealed the tragic and unanticipated consequences for a marginalised and mostly invisible section of Indians: Migrant workers, who were evicted from their workplaces. The cessation of public transport forced them and their families to take to the roads to make their way home. Several died on the journey, indirect victims of the virus. As others took Shramik Special trains, belatedly supplied by the government, and buses, they carried the virus to their villages, where the near-absence of basic medical facilities caused high levels of fatalities. The trauma of those memories has kept many workers from leaving their villages today, adding to a labour shortage for construction and infrastructure projects.