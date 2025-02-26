Misleading medical ads: SC move must lead to stronger regulations

The government should act promptly on the Supreme Court’s call for a mechanism enabling citizens to file complaints against misleading medical advertisements. The two-judge Bench of the apex court stated it would issue comprehensive directions for the grievance-redress mechanism shortly. If designed well, such a mechanism could offer genuine agency to consumers of medical products and services and would not come a moment too late. The Advertising Standards Council of India (Asci), a voluntary watchdog for advertising ethics, has suggested that a large chunk of complaints of misleading advertisements is related to health care. In the past three years, the data from the Ministry of Ayush shows 38,539 instances of misleading advertisements were brought to the attention of the state-licensing authorities. To make such a mechanism genuinely effective, however, the government would do well to tighten its rules on medical advertisements further.

Pharmaceutical advertising in India is mainly regulated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, under which the Drug Rules, 1945, have been framed. More recently, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations have also played a role in regulating medical advertisements. Despite these rules and watchdogs, the limits on medical advertising have been a grey area in India with rules that range between outright bans and a wide degree of latitude. For instance, the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules forbid advertisements by practising doctors and of allopathic drugs that come under prescription-only rules. In 2018, Rule 170 was added to prohibit misleading advertisements of Ayurveda, Siddha or Unani drugs. In fact, the Supreme Court’s observation was made during the hearing of a case involving a plea moved by the Indian Medical Association against ayurvedic products maker Patanjali’s advertisements attacking allopathy and making claims about curing certain diseases.

No less concerning, however, is the wide latitude given to private hospitals, clinical establishments (such as maternity homes and in-vitro fertilisation centres), and diagnostic centres, often part of large corporate chains that make extravagant claims. Asci alone has reported some 190 misleading claims by hospitals and clinics in the past three years. These are claims that have been examined by the regulatory authorities; thousands of other clinics, especially in rural and semi-rural areas, get away scot-free. Since private hospitals and clinics largely play similar roles in healing and curing diseases as doctors and prescription drugs, it may be appropriate for the government to impose stricter limits on the nature of information that can be disclosed in advertisements. Advertising of medical devices and over-the-counter drugs may be another area that merits more scrutiny.