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MTNL-BSNL merger needs a fresh review as India's telecom market evolves

MTNL, which has a rich land bank, should not be viewed only as a real-estate play. The land monetisation should lead to a strong merged entity in a competitive landscape

MTNL, telecom
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Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 11:18 PM IST
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Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), once a valued state-owned telecom-service company, has been in the news for the sale of its land assets. Recently, the Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) on Asset Monetisation recommended for Cabinet approval monetising a fresh tranche of the telco’s surplus land and building assets valued at ₹1,100 crore. While monetising land assets has been an ongoing initiative aimed at reducing the piled up debt of MTNL, which offers services in Delhi and Mumbai, the government must provide clarity on the telco’s future and that of its subscribers. With landline or wireline teledensity (active connections per 100 people) in India at just 3.4 per cent, there’s room for growth in that segment for both calls and the broadband network. In fact, over the past one year or so, there’s been a significant uptick in fixed-phone subscriber numbers, driven by the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband rollout and growth on the enterprise side. Perhaps, MTNL can still play a constructive role in this space in a timebound manner.
 
MTNL, which continues to be a listed entity on the stock exchanges, has over the years witnessed erosion in its subscriber base and churn due to its indifferent service quality along with a lack of manpower and resources amid intense competition from the private sector. Even as MTNL is being operated by the unlisted Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) since January 2025 under a service agreement, the much-anticipated merger between the two state-owned telcos was put on hold a few years ago because of MTNL’s financial liabilities, which are estimated at over ₹40,000 crore. While MTNL operates only in Delhi and Mumbai, BSNL is a pan-Indian service provider.
 
The latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) shows MTNL had only a 2.09 per cent market share in landline-phone connections as of end September. In the same segment, Reliance Jio is on top with 33.06 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel at 25.46 per cent, Tata Tele at 23.07 per cent, BSNL at 13.67 per cent, Vodafone Idea at 1.57 per cent, and other smaller players holding the remaining market share. The number of landline subscribers in the country increased to 48.74 million at the end of September, from 48.45 million a month earlier, showing a monthly growth rate of 0.60 per cent. In the wireless segment, MTNL is at a 0.01 per cent market share. Jio leads in wireless numbers too with a market share of 39.32 per cent and Bharti Airtel is a close second at 38.02 per cent, while Vodafone Idea is at 15.39 per cent and BSNL at 7.25 per cent. India’s wireless teledensity is estimated at 92.12 per cent.
 
Since telecom is classified as a strategic sector, the government may not be willing to privatise MTNL. Against that backdrop, the proposal to merge MTNL and BSNL, which has shown signs of operational recovery, though still in losses, should be revived with a definite road map rather than continuing with a service agreement between the two companies, which were telecom heavyweights in the past. MTNL, which has a rich land bank, should not be viewed only as a real-estate play. The land monetisation should lead to a strong merged entity in a competitive landscape.
 
   

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Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentBS OpinionTelecom industryMTNL

First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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