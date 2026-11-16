MTNL-BSNL merger needs a fresh review as India's telecom market evolves

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), once a valued state-owned telecom-service company, has been in the news for the sale of its land assets. Recently, the Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) on Asset Monetisation recommended for Cabinet approval monetising a fresh tranche of the telco’s surplus land and building assets valued at ₹1,100 crore. While monetising land assets has been an ongoing initiative aimed at reducing the piled up debt of MTNL, which offers services in Delhi and Mumbai, the government must provide clarity on the telco’s future and that of its subscribers. With landline or wireline teledensity (active connections per 100 people) in India at just 3.4 per cent, there’s room for growth in that segment for both calls and the broadband network. In fact, over the past one year or so, there’s been a significant uptick in fixed-phone subscriber numbers, driven by the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband rollout and growth on the enterprise side. Perhaps, MTNL can still play a constructive role in this space in a timebound manner.