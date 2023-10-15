Olympian ideals

There are multiple pitfalls to hosting a massive global event such as the 16-day Summer Olympics. Providing global standards of urban facilities is one of them. Host cities of the past in countries with far higher per capita incomes than India — London, Tokyo, Paris, Seoul, or even Beijing — enjoy a natural advantage. The PM did not specify the city he would choose as Olympic host, but no major Indian city can be regarded as fit for purpose. Bringing them up to speed in 13 years is an open question because they are still inhospitable places for most of their denizens. Preparing and transforming the chosen city is expected to have a massive knock-on effect in infrastructure investment, employment, and income as tourist dollars flow in. But the gains from these have usually been suboptimal because of routine massive cost overruns. The 2004 Athens Olympics, for example, are said to have played a role in the 2008 debt crisis, which nearly brought Europe to its knees. The 2016 Rio de Janeiro caused a crisis in public finance, resulting in delayed payments for public employees such as nurses, teachers, and so on. It took Montreal more than three decades to recover the costs of the 1976 Games.