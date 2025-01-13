One step back: Draft UGC regulations add to Centre-state tensions

The recent draft regulations issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) over the appointment of vice-chancellors (V-Cs) in universities have opened up another friction front in Centre-state relations. The new draft regulations, issued on January 7, purport to clarify ambiguities in the process of appointing V-Cs in regulations set out in 2018. Though the new draft regulations specify a definitive appointment procedure, they appear to be appropriate for the Centre’s overweening powers over state-funded universities. As such, the draft regulations are unlikely to resolve the tensions that already abound with several states and their governors over the appointment of V-Cs.

At the heart of the controversy is the governor, the Centre’s representative in states, and the new qualifications for the V-C role. By convention, the governor is chancellor of state universities. The new rules vest in the governor dominant powers in V-C appointments. Under the 2018 regulations a search committee comprising “eminent persons” in higher education would shortlist three to five candidates either by public notification, a “talent search process”, or a combination thereof. The chancellor (in this case the governor) appoints a candidate from among the recommended names. In state-funded universities, the search committee is constituted in accordance with the state laws concerned. The draft regulations sweep away these specific laws and specify the composition of the search committees. To start with, the search committee is to be constituted by the governor and will comprise a member nominated by the chancellor (governor), the UGC chairman, and a member of the apex body of the university (the executive council, or senate). Thus, this structure precludes the role of state governments in the appointment of V-Cs in state-funded universities and, in effect, make V-Cs agents of the Centre. Given the controversies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal — where the issue is before the Supreme Court — the regulation is likely to amplify the fierce opposition to central interference in a range of issues that states traditionally consider their preserve.