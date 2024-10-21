Policy process: Currency-market intervention should be more selective

The committee, however, changed its stance to “neutral” from “withdrawal of accommodation” to give itself more flexibility in an increasingly uncertain global economic environment. Although RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das well explained the reasons for the MPC’s decision and stance after the MPC meeting, he further elaborated on the central bank’s position on monetary policy and other matters in an event last week. They are worth discussing here.
The latest Monetary Policy Report showed the RBI expected the inflation rate to moderate to 4.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025-26, which will be close to its target of 4 per cent. The RBI is clearly willing to wait till the inflation rate durably aligns with the target of 4 per cent. This is a sensible policy position, given the inflation rate has been above target for several years now and growth is not a major concern at the moment.
To read the full story, Subscribe Now at just Rs 249 a month
Already a subscriber? Log in
Subscribe To BS Premium
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in