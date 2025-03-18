Power planning: Proactive management key to preventing shortages

With early heatwaves hitting parts of India this year and the India Meteorological Department predicting the possibility of even more intense heat than in 2024, which was the hottest on record, the demand for power is expected to touch new highs this summer. According to a report in the The Indian Express, the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) has warned that the demand-supply gap could touch 15-20 Gw during May and June, especially during “non-solar” hours. The Grid Controller of India, the NLDC’s parent organisation, has predicted a one-in-three chance of a shortfall in May alone. The government is cognizant of a looming problem and has since last year worked through an inter-ministerial group comprising the Ministries of Railways, Coal, and Power to coordinate plans to ensure thermal power plants — which account for 72 per cent of the country’s energy supply — are adequately stocked with coal. With 90 per cent of thermal power plants coordinating with the railways to front-load coal stocks, reserves have risen 20 per cent to 53.49 million tonnes (as of March 10) against 44.51 million tonnes on the same day last year. The current coal stocks are sufficient for about 20 days for a generator operating at a plant load factor of 85 per cent.

Such proactive planning, which aims to avert the crisis that hit in 2022, causing over 1,000 passenger trains to be cancelled to make way for coal freight, is being enhanced in two ways. First, capacity has been augmented and processes streamlined along the ₹51,000 crore Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), which shouldered much of the burden last summer. These improvements are collateral gains from the pressures on passenger track capacity during the Kumbh Mela, which forced the railways, which delivers around 83 per cent of the coal for thermal plants, to shift nearly all freight movement to the eastern corridor. Second, efforts are being made to bolster coastal shipping and inland waterways to serve as additional modes for transporting thermal coal, particularly in southern states, although this route remains relatively expensive.