Razing bulldozer justice: Apex court underlines the need for due process

The Supreme Court has underlined its aversion to “bulldozer justice” by describing the Prayagraj Development Authority’s move to bulldoze the homes of six private citizens in 2021 “inhumane and illegal” and ordering the institution to pay each house owner ₹10 lakh as compensation. Although the incident linked to this April 1 judgment by a two-judge Bench predates the apex court’s November 2024 order (by a separate Bench) issuing binding directives for states to follow in bulldozing properties, it builds on it by strengthening the edifice of the law in this regard.

Choosing not to comment on the issue of land encroachment that allegedly prompted the demolitions, the Bench, comprising judges Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, was unequivocal in describing the move by the Prayagraj authority as illegal and invoked the petitioners’ fundamental right to shelter as a basic feature of the Constitution. The right to shelter is recognised as a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, ensuring that every citizen has access to adequate housing — a concept that extends beyond just physical infrastructure to security and privacy as well. Forced eviction without proper rehabilitation and due process violates the right to shelter. In the Prayagraj case, the judges focused on the lack of due process, which “shocked the conscience” of the court. The procedure laid down under Section 27 of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, which governs the demolition of illegal structures, requires that authorities cannot issue a demolition order without serving notice on the parties concerned and allowing them a reasonable opportunity to show cause. In the current case, the authority issued a showcause notice in mid-December 2020, and the notice was pasted on the property. It stated two attempts had been made to serve the notice in person. A demolition order was pasted on the properties in early January 2021. Later, it transpired that the first registered-post communication was sent on March 1, 2021, and was received on March 6, 2021. The demolitions were carried out the next day, leaving the appellants with no opportunity to appeal under the law. In other words, the Prayagraj authority had flouted the state’s own laws.