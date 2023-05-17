Regulating AI

The committee said it aimed to ensure AI systems were overseen by people, and were safe, transparent, traceable, non-discriminatory, and environment-friendly. It wants a uniform, technology-neutral definition for AI, such that it can be applied to AI systems of the future. The banned systems include real-time remote biometric identification used in public spaces (such as facial-recognition systems used by the London police to identify anti-monarchist activists during the recent coronation of King Charles III). The Act also bans remote biometric ID systems for “post-real-time” use (for example, to identify members of a crowd from CCTV footage), with the exception of use by law-enforcement agencies in cases of serious crimes, and only after judicial authorisation. The other bans include biometric categorisation systems using sensitive markers like gender, race, ethnicity, citizenship status, religion, and political orientation, as these can enable discrimination. Similarly, “predictive policing” systems based on profiling, location or past criminal behaviour are also banned.

A committee of the European Parliament has cleared a draft of the artificial intelligence (AI) law to be discussed and put to the vote at a forthcoming session. The final details may change before it is passed. The proposed Act will not only set standards for how AI is deployed within the European Union (EU), but also apply to any entity that serves EU residents in the same way as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Like the GDPR, as legislation serving the world’s largest economic bloc, the AI Act would set benchmarks for legislation elsewhere. Quite a few classes of AI tools that breach privacy or enable discrimination have been banned. In general, AI is to be classified in accordance with risk — from minimal to limited, high, and unacceptable. While many high-risk tools will not be banned, entities using these must be transparent and subject to stringent oversight and auditing.