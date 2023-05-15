Underwhelming performance

While services exports have been growing, that has not been the focus of the strategy and, furthermore, the IT-enabled services sector is continually at threat of losing market share and value-added as a consequence of major technological shifts such as the arrival of artificial intelligence-like large language models. The longer-term data shows that, while exports to the European Union and the United States have seen growth, those to Asian and African countries have seen a decline. Even exports to the EU and the US have been bumped up by India’s role as a refiner of Russian oil, which cannot be directly exported to the West. If India is to become a trading and manufacturing hub, then its exports to and imports from other middle-income countries should also see a rise. This does not appear to be happening. This is not an artefact of a single year but a structural problem. According to the data from the Indian Cellular Electronic Association (ICEA) reported in this newspaper, Indian electronics exports to the US may have more than tripled since 2018, but that represents real growth of only $3.2 billion as distinct from almost $40 billion for Vietnam.

The government’s focus appears to be on identifying high-value exports to high-income countries, and on reducing the trade deficit. Superficially, it might appear that this strategy has achieved moderate success, given that the data for April 2023, released on Monday, showed the merchandise and services trade deficit came at a 21-month low. The headline figure for exports over the 2022-23 financial year has also shown growth, albeit less than 7 per cent. But these figures do not tell the story, which is revealed by a closer look at the disaggregated data as well as through a more long-term perspective. Such a look reveals that India is far from having a successful strategy for economic growth and integration. The low merchandise trade deficit emerges, if anything, from shifts in discretionary patterns of demand for oil and for gems; these cannot be the basis for stability on the external account.