Revisiting safety regulation

Ludhiana deaths must not be ignored

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
A gas leak in the crowded neighbourhood of Giaspura in the industrial city of Ludhiana has tragically claimed 11 lives, including those of children, with several people sent to hospital. The state police have set up a five-member special investigation team and the Punjab Pollution Control Board is also reportedly investigating. It has as yet not been confirmed what the gas was and how it was formed, but the indications are that it escaped from a sewer. The investigation will have to confirm not only which gas caused these deaths, but also whether it came about due to an unexpected reaction, and, if so, the nature of the compound dumped into the sewer system that would have caused such a reaction. Was the compound itself toxic? Or did it react with some gas in the sewer system, such as methane, to create a toxic leak? Are the relevant regulations toothless or outdated? And how can such things be prevented?
It is unfortunate that these issues are the subject of suc

First Published: May 01 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

