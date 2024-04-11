At a Business Standard event last month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the central government’s commitment to the privatisation policy. Some concerns in this context emerged after the Interim Budget, presented on February 1, did not explicitly provide the disinvestment target for the year. The minister’s statement thus is reassuring. The new public-sector policy was announced as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package during the pandemic. It was also part of the Union Budget 2021-22. The policy envisages disinvestment in all strategic and non-strategic areas. The government will maintain a bare minimum presence of central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) in strategic areas, such as atomic energy, power, petroleum, and financial services.



However, there is no clear timeline for the implementation, which is perhaps understandable because disinvestment and privatisation can be complex exercises. Some CPSEs may take time because of various issues, such as protecting employee interests. Yet, despite the potential complexity, the government would be well advised to move swiftly on this path. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the next term of his government will take big decisions and various ministries are reportedly making a road map in this regard. Irrespective of the shape of the next government, there are strong reasons why reviving disinvestment should be at the top of the agenda.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The government has supported economic revival from the pandemic by increasing capital expenditure. While it did push up growth in recent years, higher government expenditure slowed the fiscal consolidation process. The Union government is targeting to bring down the fiscal deficit to below 4.5 per cent of gross domestic product by 2025-26. Accelerating the fiscal consolidation process will help the Indian economy if the proceeds of disinvestment fund part of capital expenditure. Lower government demand for financial savings will leave funds for the private sector. There are tentative signs of private-sector capital expenditure revival. However, if the government continues to absorb a large part of surplus savings, the revival of private capex will be at risk. It may be forced to import capital, which may not be desirable at this stage. Thus, large-scale disinvestment can not only help sustain government capex but also help revive private investment, which is necessary to sustain growth.

