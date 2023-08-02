Risks beyond downgrade

Fitch Ratings’ decision to downgrade the US debt didn’t have much effect on financial markets on Tuesday, although they fell on Wednesday. The rating action drew sharp reactions because practically no one in the financial markets doubts the US government’s debt servicing capabilities. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, for instance, called it “arbitrary and based on outdated data”. Although the rating action may not affect financial markets significantly in the immediate short run, as was the case after Standard & Poor’s downgrade in 2011, some of the reasons highlighted by Fitch Ratings for its action should raise concerns. This is not to suggest that there is a risk of default, but the state of government finances in the US can actually lead to longer-term dislocations in financial markets.

In its communication, the rating agency, for instance, noted that the general government budget deficit was expected to rise to 6.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, compared to 3.7 per cent in 2022. This would be a result of weaker revenue, spending initiatives, and a higher interest burden. Fitch expects the general government budget deficit to increase to 6.6 per cent of GDP in 2024, and further to 6.9 per cent in 2025. Although the general government debt stock has declined from its peak, it is still significantly above the pre-pandemic level. In fact, the debt stock is more than 2.5 times the median AAA and AA-rated countries. Additionally, in the rating agency’s opinion, there has been a steady deterioration in governance standards over the past two decades, including in fiscal matters. Indeed, there have been concerns over the repeated political standoffs on the debt ceiling issue.