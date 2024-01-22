Supply-chain efficiency

Episodes of food-price volatility are not unusual in India. Given that higher food prices are driving the headline inflation rate, it is important — for better preparedness — to understand the usual causes of a spike. Demand-supply imbalances and geopolitical tensions, along with the El Niño effect, are being seen as the key drivers of food inflation. At the same time, however, supply-chain inefficiencies may also be playing a role in keeping food inflation high. In this context, a recent research paper by economists at the Reserve Bank of India examined supply-chain dynamics and the role of markups charged by different agricultural-market intermediaries in creating a wedge between farm-gate and retail prices. The authors analysed data from a pan-Indian survey covering agricultural markets, or mandis, at 85 centres across 16 states for 15 kharif crops.



It is not uncommon in India to see agricultural markets fraught with inefficiencies, with farmers receiving only a minimal share of the price paid by consumers, and multiple intermediaries taking a large proportion. The paper estimated that the average share of farmers in consumer prices varies between 33 per cent and 70 per cent. The high markup charged by traders and retailers includes membership fees, transport costs, shop rentals, local taxes, and storage costs. Farmers also incur post-harvest costs, including commissions, and charges for loading and unloading, packing, weighing, and grading. Expectedly, the paper found evidence of higher markups for perishable commodities like fruit and vegetables. Non-perishables like pulses and oilseeds, on the other hand, enjoy relatively low price wedges, reflecting farmers’ differential bargaining power in the price-formation process for each commodity. However, the markup for perishables has decreased since the previous survey held in 2018, indicating an improvement in farm-level storage structures, market-level cold storage facilities, and transport infrastructure. Further, in the movement from farm to fork, there are stages where products are lost within the supply chain. In this regard, the researchers noted that retailers enjoy a higher markup than traders across all commodities, reflecting significant product loss at the retail stage. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel