Policy learnings

Any broader analysis of India’s human capital, arguably the most important source of its long-term growth and development, paints a sobering picture. The latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) by the non-profit organisation Pratham is no different. It gives a glimpse of what 14-18-year-olds in rural India are doing. The report must be commended for the insights it gives into the preparedness of a cohort that would soon take responsibility as adult citizens and join the workforce. However, as the findings over the years have shown, although students complete elementary education, many of them just fail to acquire basic foundational skills. This will not only hamper their chances in the labour market but also impede the pursuit of higher education or professional training.



Some of the pointers in the latest report need attention and should prompt recalibration of policy intervention. Among those surveyed, over 86 per cent in the age group of 14-18 years were enrolled at educational institutions. This is heartening and shows that efforts to increase enrolment have been fairly successful. Despite the hardships and uncertainties caused by Covid in recent years, the fact that households continued their children’s education is an encouraging sign. However, the educational institutions, perhaps, are not doing justice to the expectations of both students and their parents. As the report shows, about 25 per cent of those surveyed could not read Class-II-level text fluently in their regional languages, and only a little over half could read sentences in English. Further, only a bit more than 40 per cent could solve basic division problems (three digits by one digit), and just about 50 per cent could do other calculations like adding weights and calculating time. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Interestingly, the study this time also delved into the prevalence of digital awareness. The outcomes present both opportunities and threats. About 90 per cent of the youth reported having smartphones in the household and knowing how to use them. However, access to smartphones was much higher for males, which, in a way, could indicate discrimination within households. Further, over 90 per cent reported using social media in the reference week. But among those using social media, only about half knew about safety settings. Given the presence of smartphones in households and students having access to them, this medium can be leveraged to improve learning outcomes. Modules can be prepared to supplement classroom teaching. However, the prevalent use of social media is clearly a risk. With a limited understanding of how such mediums function, this cohort could be targeted with content that might cause harm in some way.



At the broad policy level, considering the learning outcomes, some fundamental issues must be debated. It is now clear that enrolment is no longer a policy challenge. Several initiatives taken by both the Union and state governments have ensured higher enrolment. Thus, the focus should now shift to learning outcomes. What will it take to dramatically improve learning outcomes? Is there a significant shortage of teachers, or do teachers lack the incentive to perform? Do states need to build better monitoring systems, or are teachers themselves not adequately trained? Answers to some of these questions are important. A lack of adequate education for India’s youth would not only undermine growth and development goals but also exacerbate inequality in a world driven by skills.



