Terms of engagement

The rest of the payment is conditional. Meta agreed to implement many changes to protect teens. It will pay a further $5.3 billion only if TikTok, YouTube, and others agree to similar changes. It is likely other platforms will agree to such changes to avoid copycat lawsuits. And that is why this settlement could end up changing how social media works. All users must be age-checked within 12 months. An independent auditor must ensure no more than 10 per cent of 16-17-year-olds, and no more than 3 per cent of 13-15-year-olds are wrongly classified as adults. Parents are to be notified when a teen first messages an adult and if a teen searches for terms related to self-harm. Teen users (aged 13-17) will face a two-hour daily cap on the use of Facebook and Instagram combined. There will be enforced breaks at 60 minutes, and 90 minutes. Access will be blocked from midnight to 6 am. Notifications will be muted between 10 pm and 7 am, and during school hours. A parent can change these defaults.