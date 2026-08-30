Buzzing :

Weekly Economy WrapWeather ForecastNepal Flood VictimsUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floods
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Terms of engagement

Terms of engagement

If Meta is forced to abandon the engagement-algorithm for its most committed users, and if other platforms follow suit, the industry will undergo a tectonic shift

smartphone use
premium
(Photo: Freepik)
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2026 | 10:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The terms of the settlement in what is being referred to as the “Meta child addiction case” include a clause that may trigger huge changes across social media. A coalition of the attorneys general of 48 states plus the District of Columbia and three United States (US) territories had taken Meta to court, accusing the social-media giant of knowingly harming young users. They referenced information in internal Meta documents, alleging Facebook and Instagram were built to keep teenagers engaged. They also claimed Meta misled the public about the harm, and collected minors’ data without parental consent. When the case came up in a Federal Court in Oakland, California, Meta negotiated a settlement, without admitting guilt. The court approved the settlement in which Meta may pay up to $18 billion. It will pay $11.7 billion to US states in 10 annual instalments. 
The rest of the payment is conditional. Meta agreed to implement many changes to protect teens. It will pay a further $5.3 billion only if TikTok, YouTube, and others agree to similar changes. It is likely other platforms will agree to such changes to avoid copycat lawsuits. And that is why this settlement could end up changing how social media works. All users must be age-checked within 12 months. An independent auditor must ensure no more than 10 per cent of 16-17-year-olds, and no more than 3 per cent of 13-15-year-olds are wrongly classified as adults. Parents are to be notified when a teen first messages an adult and if a teen searches for terms related to self-harm. Teen users (aged 13-17) will face a two-hour daily cap on the use of Facebook and Instagram combined. There will be enforced breaks at 60 minutes, and 90 minutes. Access will be blocked from midnight to 6 am. Notifications will be muted between 10 pm and 7 am, and during school hours. A parent can change these defaults. 
Autoplay for content will be turned off by default. “Like” counts will be hidden by default, and access to “cosmetic procedure filters” and extreme makeover filters will be blocked. Teens will be offered a choice of feeds with posts shown in chronological order, rather than those being chosen by algorithm. The design changes are to prevent addiction. The blocks on extreme filters and on “like” counts are because seeing “air-brushed” perfect portraits of peers, and receiving low likes, can trigger depression in youngsters. Blocks during school hours and parental supervision could be considered common sense. The most important change will be offering the choice of non-algorithmic feeds. Social media is about engagement. The longer a platform keeps a user scrolling, the better it can monetise that presence. All the business models are built around engagement. Hence, algorithms try to maximise engagement. Whether content is “clickbait” (catchy misleading headers) or “ragebait” (designed to make the user angry), the bait is designed to engage users. And, “engagement” may equal “addiction”, especially where young people are concerned. 
If Meta is forced to abandon the engagement-algorithm for its most committed users, and if other platforms follow suit, the industry will undergo a tectonic shift. Teen-usage of social media is a hot-button issue everywhere. France and Australia have attempted to force minors off through legislation but without asking for design changes. This settlement allows minors to access social media, and will force the industry to find new ways to generate revenue.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Unconditional reforms

Premium

Skilling to employment

Premium

Inclusive lending

Premium

Bitter harvest

Premium

Mask up

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionSocial MediaSocial media appsFacebookInstagram

First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 10:05 PM IST

Next Story