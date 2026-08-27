Skilling to employment

Workplace exposure also needs to be expanded because 80 per cent of learners cite inadequate practical experience and industry exposure as a major gap in their degrees. For instance, only 8.5 per cent of trainees of industrial training institutes took up apprenticeships in 2018, while around 32,000 of the 60 million registered micro, small, and medium enterprises had engaged apprentices under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. Training must also be better matched to demand in the local labour market. Data systems for state-level skills, which bring together information on training capacity, local demand, wages, vacancies and placement outcomes, are needed. Such information can help steer learners towards sectors where opportunities actually exist, rather than leaving them to choose courses based on perceptions of occupations. Finally, affordability cannot be ignored. For workers, the time spent on training can mean forgone income. Modular, part-time and flexible programmes that allow people to learn while earning, alongside skill vouchers and outcome-based financing, should be encouraged. Thus, overall, India needs policy interventions that help rapidly expand employment opportunities, along with systems that impart relevant skills to its growing workforce. This is particularly important as India’s demographic advantage may begin to close sooner than earlier expected. How efficiently India addresses these issues will, to a large extent, determine the pace of its growth over the medium to long run.