Home / Opinion / Editorial / The learning curve

The learning curve

Testimonial ads by coaching schools should be curbed

Premium
Business Standard Editorial Comment

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has asked the government’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to enforce conduct rules and disallow candidates who pass the civil-services examination to earn through testimonial advertisements after their selection. This will tamp down on a long-standing unethical practice of high rankers entering revenue-share deals with coaching institutes to use their rank and photograph by way of endorsement. The move is part of a two-month investigation, which also saw the CCPA send notices to 20 coaching institutes and slap penalties of Rs 1 lakh on four of them. But this penalty amounts to little more than a slap on the wrist for an outright unscrupulous practice that indirectly reflects the parlous state of the market for premium white-collar jobs.

According to the CCPA, the coaching industry reaps revenues of Rs 58,088 crore a year. The civil services examination is a particularly challenging business proposition since it has a low pass percentage of just 0.2 per cent of the one million students who apply for it. This makes it imperative for coaching institutes to cash in on the narrow pool of successful candidates to keep their businesses going. The standard misleading technique in claiming a high ranker’s testimonial is to suppress the fact that the student concerned may have attended classes for one or two courses only — typically, say, the interview or general studies module — rather than the whole course. The CCPA discovered that in 2022, the Union Public Service Commission had recommended 933 candidates from that year’s exam but the total count of selections claimed by institutes was over 3,500. The fact that these students continue to earn after they join the civil services magnifies the unprincipled nature of the business. Rank shopping by civil-services coaching centres is the tip of a mountainous iceberg of dishonesty in the higher education coaching business. Coaching institutes for joint entrance examinations (JEE) for engineering courses — the Indian Institutes of Technology being the target  — or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test appear to have joined the business with a creative twist. These crammers routinely approach promising students from other institutes with contracts for testimonial advertising. This practice, which often starts before the prospective student has written the exam, again, cashes in on scarcity value. The success rate for clearing the JEE again is low.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Undoubtedly, students accepting such deals should have a sufficient understanding of morality to reject them. Indeed, some do. But the motives of the majority of recipients are easy to understand, too. As the TV serial Kota Factory eloquently showed, it costs lakhs of rupees to attend coaching classes, with students often attending multiple institutes specialising in subjects. So payments for testimonials from multiple institutes offer one way of repaying students’ debt, a huge burden for middle- and lower-middle-class families who often bet their life savings on the outcome. The fact that coaching institutes cash in on this vulnerability to inflate their credentials and generate more business on promises on which they are mostly unable to deliver is reprehensible. With the Common University Entrance Test now entering the scene, the CCPA would do well to crack down on these practices.

Also Read

NCDRC dismisses appeal filed by Cloudtail challenging CCPA's order

Are ads coming to your WhatsApp chats soon? Here's what Meta says

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Meta mulls paid option for ad-free Instagram, Facebook in India: Details

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Momentum continues

Cash questions

Tunnel vision

Travelling abroad

Mixed results

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentAdvertismentcivil services

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story