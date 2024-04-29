Tone and substance

The charm offensive by the United States (US) as it seeks to mend relations with China appears to be gathering momentum since President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at a summit in Woodside, California, in November last year. The official readouts of that meeting suggested that both leaders candidly outlined their differences on trade and geopolitics and agreed to keep talking. The upshot of this has been hectic diplomacy on both sides, mainly to stake out their positions on a range of differences. This much was clear in a rare visit by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington after a gap of five years in October last year and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing late last week. This was Mr Blinken’s second in less than a year and follows the passage of an aid package for Taiwan and a stiff deadline by US authorities to Chinese company ByteDance to sell its stake in TikTok, the popular short video service.



The substance of Mr Blinken’s meetings with Mr Xi and Wang Yi was to underline US discomfiture with Beijing’s “no limits” partnership with Moscow, on the basis of which China supplies Russia many critical and sophisticated components (though no lethal weaponry) to feed its military-industrial complex. Several retaliatory moves have been made as a result of these geopolitical alignments. In August last year, the US curbed investment in the Chinese semiconductor, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence sectors, which, the administration argued, could have military applications. In turn, China slapped export restrictions on two key minerals essential to semiconductor production — gallium and germanium — which has caused serious problems for Silicon Valley’s semiconductor industry. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel